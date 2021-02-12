COVID-19: Weekly Review Shows More Deaths, Fewer Hospitalizations and Cases, Fewer Vaccinations in Washtenaw County

There were more COVID-19-related deaths in Washtenaw County this week - but there were fewer hospitalizations and fewer cases. It also appears as if the pace of vaccinations has slowed.

There were no new deaths in data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Friday. There were also no hospitalizations. There were 110 new cases, according to the data.

Each week, The Saline Post reviews the data. Here's what we noted this week:

There were five deaths this week, up from three last week.

There were 16 hospitalizations this week, compared to 21 each of the last two weeks.

There were 482 new cases this week, compared to 626 last week and 715 the week before that.

Saline's 48176 zip code showed 46 new cases, compared to 36 last week and 33 the week before.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County was 2.18 percent, compared to 1.97 the previous week.

The number of people receiving their first vaccination was 1,181 this week, up from 1,158 last week. But the number of people receiving their second vaccinations was down, from 2,647 last week to 929 this week.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/washtenaw-covid-19-stats-1hxr4zxp7jzg56y?live -->

In Michigan daily data, the positive test rate increased from 2.85 percent to 3.62 percent. There were 10 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 15,062. There were 1,193 new cases.

Hospitalization data showed the number of patients in critical care beds increasing by 27 to 293. For the week, it was down by seven. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators was down by two since Thursday to 123. There were 10 pediatric patients with COVID-19, and one more believed to be infected.