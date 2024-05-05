What to do in Saline: Ladies Night Out, Neighborhood Garage Sale, Sheriff Forum, Author Event and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

...

13 events this week on our calendar: Monday, May 6 - Monday, May 13

FEATURED EVENTS

Downtown Saline

🌟👢👒 Bring out Your Boots and Hats, Ladies! Let's Go Girls!!! 👒👢🌟Ladies, mark your calendars and get ready for a night to remember! Join us for the highly anticipated Ladies' Night Out 2024, where downtown transforms into the ultimate playground for all the fabulous ladies out there. Whether you're a trendsetter, a foodie, or a dance enthusiast, there's something for everyone at this spectacular event.

Date: Thursday, May 9 2024Time: 6 - 9 pmLocation: Downtown🛍️🍹

Shop, Sip, and Dine: Explore the… [more details]

East Horizons Garage Sale - Fri May 10 9:00 am

East Horizons Subdivision

East Horizons Subdivision Garage Sale. 5 Plus families. Located on Textile Road between Lohr and Maple Roads.

May 10-11, 2024 9 AM to 4 PM

[more details]

Other Events

Books to Art - Mon May 6 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

For the budding art historians, we will read books, discuss the art, and create related art projects.

Kindergarten - 2nd grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club: El Deafo - Wed May 8 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book will El Deafo by Cece Bell.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be… [more details]

County Sheriff Candidates Forum - Wed May 8 6:00 pm

Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center

A public candidate forum for the Primary Election in the Washtenaw County Sheriff Race will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 6pm, moderated by Belinda Dulin from the Dispute Resolution Center. The Democratic primary candidates are Alyshia M. Dyer, Derrick Jackson, and Ken Magee. The forum is open to the public, held at Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave.., Ann Arbor.The event is co-sponsored by the Washtenaw County Bar Association, the Dispute Resolution Center (DRC),… [more details]

Preschool Playtime - Wed May 8 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Michigan Notable Book Author Event: Cinema Ann Arbor by Frank Uhle - Wed May 8 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for the 2024 Michigan Notable Books Author Event for Cinema Ann Arbor by Frank Uhle! Uhle will share stories from his book about breaking censorship laws, making underground movies, and bringing guests like Robert… [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu May 9 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu May 9 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old.

Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu May 9 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy.

… [more details]

Halfway to Halloween Expo - Sat May 11 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Unleash Your Dark Side at the Halfway To Halloween Expo - A Hauntingly Good Time Awaits

Get your costumes ready and mark your calendars because the Halfway To Halloween Expo is back! Join us on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, from 10am to 6pm at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor, MI. This spine-tingling indoor event is perfect for all Halloween and horror enthusiasts craving a frightfully unforgettable experience. Step into a realm where nightmares take shape and creativity runs rampant… [more details]

Spring Festival - Sat May 11 10:00 am

Liberty School

Dementia Friendly Saline+ announces an Old-Fashioned Carnival-themed Spring Festival, with help and sponsorship of University Living, Ageways, and others in the community, from 10 to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Liberty School in Saline.

Fun for Everyone:

Live Music (including Fiddle Pie, Mary and the HuzBand, Cat Canyon, and more), Juggling, Delicious Food (Including Hannah’s Shaved Ice)

Arts and Crafts Sale - Just in time for Mother’s Day shopping

Games, Crafts, Photo booth, Cake Walk, Therapy Dogs,… [more details]

Read to a Dog for Teens and Adults - Sat May 11 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Zoe? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog Zoe. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours. No registration is required, check in at the adult desk the day of the… [more details]

