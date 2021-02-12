Saline High School Water Polo Program Seeks Players

The Saline High School girls water polo program has scheduled an informational meeting for 7 p.m., March 2

The meeting will be held via Zoom. (click here)

No experience is necessary. The season runs March-May. No players will be cut. Water polo is considered great exercise and could be great off-season conditioning for athletes from other sports, or just good fun for someone seeking something to do.

For more information contact:

Elizabeth Burchart burcharte@salinehornets.org,Audrey Cook cooka@salinehornets.org ,Sydney Anderson sydthekid6616@gmail.com,Parent Board salinehsgirlswaterpolo@gmail.com