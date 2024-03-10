What to do in Saline: Craft Show, Kindergarten Round Up, Walking Yoga, Storytime, Euchre and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Mar 12 - Monday, Mar 18

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Open House and Kindergarten Round Up - Wed Mar 13 4:30 pm

St. Andrew Catholic School

Considering a new school for your child? Attend our Open House and K Round Up to meet the staff, tour the school, learn about our curriculum, and see how we strive to deepen the Catholic faith of all our students. We will have grades PreK-7 next year and are adding 8th grade in the 2025-2026 school year. [more details]

Other Events

Walking Yoga - Mon Mar 11 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.

This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. Participants will meet at the Northwest Entrance, closest to the Middle School. … [more details]

Adventures in Bookland - Mon Mar 11 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month we are reading Amazon Animals: 100 Fun Facts About Snakes, Sloths, Spiders, and More by Rose Davidson.

Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book… [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Mar 11 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others… [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Mar 12 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: February 20, 27, March 5, 12, and 19. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Mar 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: February 20, 27, March 5, 12, and 19. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

Adult Coloring and Crafts - Tue Mar 12 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!Click here to register.

[more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: Eurythmics Music & Movement - Tue Mar 12 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun.

We'll meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Click here to register.

This program is generously funded by the Carl F. Schrandt Endowment Fund.

… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Mar 13 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: February 21, 28, March 6, 13, and 20. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Mar 13 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: February 21, 28, March 6, 13, and 20. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Strong Bones - Wed Mar 13 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

This low to medium-impact exercise program will help you build and maintain strong bones. The focus of this class is to help participants improve bone and overall health through exercise. These exercises include strength training, balance, and gentle stretching. Information on nutrition, safety training, and bone health education will also be shared. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2329 [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club: Bring Your Own - Wed Mar 13 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities.

This month we will discuss your favorite graphic novel! Please bring a copy to share and discuss.

4th - 8th grade. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Trivia Night: Academy Awards - Wed Mar 13 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

The 96th Academy Awards was last weekend, so let's test your knowledge of past winners of Hollywood's most prestigious award! Play against your friends, family, and favorite screenwriter to see who the award… [more details]

Euchre Tourney - Wed Mar 13 5:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

A fun and relaxed evening of Euchre! Come at 5pm for dinner Game play starts at 5:30pm. We will play 8 games and take a break after game 4. Prizes awarded for top two winners, most loners, and last place. Open to the public; nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra, ages 18+. Please register by March 8. Sponsored by Brecon Village. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2266

[more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Mar 14 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Mar 14 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs, and more while developing early literacy skills.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all weeks: January 11, 18, 25, February 1, and 8. Please contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading Warriors, Witches, Women: Mythology's Fiercest Females by Kate Hodges.Click here to register.Click here… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Mar 15 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

Lunch & Learn with LifeChoices - Fri Mar 15 11:30 am

The New Center

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

Enjoy lunch on us at The New Center, in Ann Arbor, while you learn about the program. Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533Brought to you by EHM Senior SolutionsPlan your Future with Care [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline