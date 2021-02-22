BASKETBALL: Bench Gets Busy as Saline Defeats Airport

Saline outscored Carlton-Airport 59-13 over the final three quarters to win 74-28 in action at Saline High School Saturday afternoon.

Derek Caldwell and Cooper Fairman each scored 15 points to lead Saline. Jaden Pickett also scored 10 points. All three players made double figures in points for the second time in less than 24 hours.

11 different Hornets made the scoresheet.

The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter. Fairman scored 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter as Saline dominated, outscoring Airport 20-0 to take control of the contest.

The Hornets were coming off a big conference win at Bedford Friday night and came out a little sluggish.

"That's something you always worry about. It was a big conference win on the road. You worry about their sleeping patterns and how they respond to a win. We were a little loose in the locker room before the game, so I was a little nervous, but we got a huge spark from our bench tonight," Fosdick said.

Saline got a spark from Romeo Love, who hit a three-pointer in the second quarter. Love added four more points in the fourth. Evan Merillat hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Nick Boettiger scored five points in the third quarter. Joshua Koch scored two baskets in the third quarter.

Fosdick said it was great to see his depth guys thrive with playing time.

"To get these guys experience in-game is huge. They are really good basketball players. We have the best scout team around with the intensity and energy they bring. I was really happy to see them get to play ball on the varsity stage," Fosdick said.