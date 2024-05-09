What to do in Saline this weekend: Garage Sale, Halfway to Halloween, Farmers Market, Read to a Dog

Here's what's on our calendar this weekend.

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 10 - Sunday, May 12

FEATURED EVENTS

East Horizons Garage Sale - Fri May 10 9:00 am

East Horizons Subdivision

East Horizons Subdivision Garage Sale. 5 Plus families. Located on Textile Road between Lohr and Maple Roads.

May 10-11, 2024 9 AM to 4 PM

[more details]

Other Events

Spring Festival - Sat May 11 10:00 am

Liberty School

Dementia Friendly Saline+ announces an Old-Fashioned Carnival-themed Spring Festival, with help and sponsorship of University Living, Ageways, and others in the community, from 10 to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Liberty School in Saline.

Fun for Everyone:

Live Music (including Fiddle Pie, Mary and the HuzBand, Cat Canyon, and more), Juggling, Delicious Food (Including Hannah’s Shaved Ice)

Arts and Crafts Sale - Just in time for Mother’s Day shopping

Games, Crafts, Photo booth, Cake Walk, Therapy Dogs,… [more details]

Halfway to Halloween Expo - Sat May 11 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Unleash Your Dark Side at the Halfway To Halloween Expo - A Hauntingly Good Time Awaits

Get your costumes ready and mark your calendars because the Halfway To Halloween Expo is back! Join us on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, from 10am to 6pm at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor, MI. This spine-tingling indoor event is perfect for all Halloween and horror enthusiasts craving a frightfully unforgettable experience. Step into a realm where nightmares take shape and creativity runs rampant… [more details]

Read to a Dog for Teens and Adults - Sat May 11 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Zoe? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog Zoe. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours. No registration is required, check in at the adult desk the day of the… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 11 9:15 pm

Saline Farmers Market

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 12th! Stop by the market for fresh cut flowers, fudge and cookies, delectable cheeses, jewelry, purses, bath products, and everything you need to cook her a 5 star meal! We will have a Mother's Day card craft in the info tent as well!Danielle Smith sings for us from 10am-noon. The Master Gardeners will be on hand answering your gardening questions and the treasure hunt animal will be the rooster!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce… [more details]

