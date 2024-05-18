Saline Proposes Social District for South Ann Arbor Street Area

Saline City Council will consider a social district proposed by Saline Main Street and city staff.

The district will allow local establishments within the district to sell alcoholic drinks in special cups that can be carried and consumed in common areas. Potential participants include Salt Springs Brewery, Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, Brecon Grille and Droptop Pizza (which plans to open in the next few months).

The commons area would include the sidewalks on South Ann Arbor Street, between Michigan Avenue and Henry Street; the sidewalk south side of Michigan, from the parking lot beside Benny's to Mod Squad; the length of Leather Bucket Alley; and the north side of the sidewalk on East Henry Street for the length of Salt Springs Brewery.

The zone would expand Thursday nights (Salty Summer Sounds concert) and Saturday mornings (Farmers Market) to include the parking lot accessible from West Henry Street.

The district would be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The weekend farmers market has already begun and the music series begins June 13.

Why isn't the north side included to add Dan's Downtown Tavern? It may be as a result of a memo from Police Chief Marlene Radzik to the council.

"Patrons enjoying this event cannot cross Michigan Avenue with an alcoholic beverage," Radzik wrote.

The district would be overseen by the City of Saline and Saline Main Street with assistance from the city's Department of Public Works.

There are apparent plans to close Ann Arbor Streets on Thursday nights even with the summer music series concert in the parking lot.

Fire Chief Jason Sperle, in his memo to council, said he was comfortable with that as long as the roadway remains clear outside of food trucks or equipment in parking paces. He also required that the street be blocked by barricades that are easy to move.

Council may vote on the issue Monday. It's not clear how long the state would take to approve the plan.

