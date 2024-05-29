Saline District Library Begins Renovations, Announces Reciprocal Borrowing

The Saline District Library officially begins construction on its Renovations & Site Improvements Project on June 10. Interior renovations will take place in 3 phases to allow the library to stay open to the public as much as possible during construction.

Phase 1 of the interior project, which includes major renovations to the Teen Room and improved seating in the Adult area, is slated for June 10-August 9. The timeline leading up to this phase is as follows:

June 1: Public computers and printers become unavailable through August 9. Study rooms and the Brecon Room become unavailable through December 18.

June 3-7: Most Adult and Teen area materials will be boxed up and all furnishings removed to make way for construction.

June 7: The northwest parking lot and public entrance become unavailable through October 16.

To help the Saline area community have uninterrupted library service during this project, SDL administration is pleased to announce that beginning June 1, the Saline District Library will join The Library Network’s Reciprocal Borrowing Program. Anyone with an SDL library card will be able to use that card to borrow materials at several libraries in southeast Michigan. Nearby libraries that participate in the program include Ypsilanti District Library, Manchester District Library, Belleville Area District Library, Chelsea District Library, and Dexter District Library.

The library will also maintain a small collection of Adult and Teen materials that can be checked out during Phase 1 of renovations. Library users can still request items via the statewide interlibrary loan system, MeLCat, during construction as well.

Exterior site improvements, which include a pavilion, plaza area, and paved story trail, also begin on June 10. SDL will hold a New Pavilion Groundbreaking Ceremony on Tuesday, June 4 at 12pm. Attendees will get to meet the architects and construction managers, Quinn Evans and McCarthy & Smith, ask questions about the project, tour the library, and enjoy refreshments.

The renovations and site improvements will cost approximately $4 million, paid for by SDL fund balances that were established for this purpose. The Friends of the Saline District Library have also generously committed to a $100,000 contribution to the project.

For more information and regular updates on the project, visit www.salinelibrary.org/renovations.

