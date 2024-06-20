Best of the Saline High School Class of 2024 - Fiona Crawford

Fiona Crawford is one of the top members of the Saline High School Class of 2024.

Crawford and other top students were honored at the annual Compass Awards banquet. She was chosen as a "collaborative leader."

In the marching band, Crawford was the alto saxophone section leader. She was also sports editor for the yearbook. She was also a recipient of the Woodie Merchant Award.

Crawford will study at Wayne State University.

Each of the honored students at the Compass Banquet was asked to recognize an influential educator. Crawford chose to honor Nate Lampman.

"He's known me my whole life," Crawford said. "I appreciate everything he does. He's passionate about his students. On the first day of school he says he works for us, that we don't work for him. I think he is the educator that most embodies that."

