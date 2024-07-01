Saline Bank Robbery Suspect is Arraigned

Woody Harold LaBudde, 51, of Saline, was charged with four felony crimes after being arrested after a robbery of the Old National Bank in Saline on June 27.

In 14 A-1 District Court, LaBudde was charged with bank robbery, armed robbery, and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

LaBudde stood mute to the charge.

Judge Hillary Braley set the bond at $1 million with a 10 percent deposit. He is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail. His next hearing is at 9 a.m., July 11, for a probable cause conference.

In a July 28 hearing to authorize the complaint, Saline Police Officer Morgan Seija shared more details about the case.

According to Seija, LuBudde entered the bank at 200 North Maple Road. He approached a bank teller and told her he had a check. On the check was a note demanding money and saying he had a gun, Seija said. The teller hit a panic button. The suspect fled the building. The teller called dispatch and described the suspect.

Officer Seija was handling an accident investigation when she saw a man matching the suspect running about a block south of the bank. She began pursuing the suspect on foot and saw him trying to get into vehicles on Maple Road near Michigan Avenue, Seija told Magistrate James Cameron. Officers caught up with LaBudde along Michigan Avenue, east of Maple Road. LaBudde was identified through his statements, wallet contents and LEIN information. Officers gave LaBudde commands, telling him to stop and get down. He ran across Michigan Avenue and tried to hide in the Saline Inn restaurant. Seija said that he had run back across Michigan Avenue before officers were able to apprehend him.

Police found a checkbook on LaBudde that matched the check passed during the robbery attempt. The checkbook started with the number immediately following the one left at the bank.

LaBudde's description matched that of the teller, though he was now missing a ball cap and the outer shirt.

Seija said LaBudde was transported to the hospital for minor scrapes and drug concerns. Saline Police Department Detective Bill Stanford interviewed LaBudde at the hospital. According to Seija, he waived his Miranda rights and confessed to trying to rob the bank, stating he has a heroin addiction.

Seija also said LaBudde had 15 counterfeit bills in his wallet. Seija noted the color of the counterfeit bills was slightly off.

