Edmund Hernandez Takes the Reins of the Saline Girls Swim & Dive Program

For the first time since 2006, the Saline High School girls swim and dive team has a head coach not named Todd Brunty.

The Saline Athletic Department has named Edmund Hernandez the program's new head coach. He replaces Brunty, who won 3 MHSAA Division 1 Championships as girls coach. Brunty remains the coach of the boys program.

Hernandez grew up in the Saline Area Schools district before going to Washtenaw Technical Middle College High School.

He began coaching with the Saline Middle School program before attending California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, to complete his degree in sports management and child development. Hernandez now works full-time as a club coach with the Saline Swim Team. He previously worked for Club Wolverine.

Hernandez was an accomplished swimmer for Saline Swim Team, Travis Point and Saline Middle School, consistently qualifying for club state championships. He still competes as a masters swimmer.

"He strives to create a positive, engaging environment for swimmers focused on improvement. Edmund is excited to carry on the successful tradition established by long-time Coach Todd Brunty and to be coaching in Saline where he found his passion for the sport," according to the Athletic Department announcement.

More News from Saline