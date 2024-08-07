Primary Vote: Alyshia Dyer Edges Derrick Jackson to Take Sheriff Primary

Alyshia M. Dyer won the Democratic Primary for Washtenaw County Sheriff's.

Main opponent Derrick Jackson closed the gap as vote totals came in early Wednesday morning, but Dyer won, 26,806-26,422.

Ken McGee finished with 8,306 votes.

Dyer has no competition in the November general election.

Dyer won both precincts in the City of Saline.

In precinct 1, Dyer received 367 votes to Jackson's 286 and McGee's 146. Princinct 2 had Dyer receiving 381 votes to Jackson's 253 and McGee's 121.

Dyer also won both precincts in York Township. Dyer and Jackson each took one of Lodi's precints- with Dyer taking the township by just a handful of votes. Dyer also won in Saline Township.

