Saturday Summerfest Activities Include 5K, Car Show, Electric Vehicles, Miss Saline, 50 AMP Fuse and More
Day one of Saline Summerfest is in the books. Things really heat up in Saline on Saturday.
Here's the schedule:
- 7:30am Gates open for Car Show participants (North Ann Abor Street)
- 8am-5pm Sidewalk Sales, downtown
- 8:30-10:30am Summerfest 5K, starts at city hall
- 8:30am-4:30pm 3 v 3 Soccer Tournament, Henne Field
- 9am-3:30pm Electric Vehicle Show, Union School, McKay Street
- 9am-3:30pm Car Show, North Ann Arbor Street
- 9am-3pm Kids Activities, Henne Field
- 11:30am-1pm Ann Arbor School of Rock, West Henry Parking Lot
- Noon Beer Tent and Food Vendors, West Henry Parking Lot
- Open 1-3pm Miss Saline Pageant, West Henry Parking Lot
- 2-3:30pm Dave Edwards and the Look (Car Show)
- 3-5pm Wishing Well Classic Rock, West Henry Parking Lot
- 4:30-5:30pm Tricycle Races, North Ann Arbor Street
- 5-6pm Air Margaritaville (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band), West Henry Parking Lot
- 6-7pm Dave Edwards and the Look, West Henry Parking Lot
- 7-8pm Air Margaritaville (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band), West Henry Parking Lot
- 8-11pm 50 Amp Fuse, West Henry Parking Lot
