Washtenaw County Conservation District Hosts Fall Tree and Plant Sale

(News release from the Washtenaw County Conservation District)

While the early blooms of Spring remind us to plant in the cool moist soils, Fall is a great opportunity to grow your native plant project. The soil and temperatures of September and October provide conditions for better root establishment ahead of the springtime weeds. Get a jump on your spring gardens by planting this Fall!

Sales will include a selection of 5 species of conifer trees including pines, spruces, and fir. Additionally, we offer 24 species of native wildflowers in quart pots, 10 species of shrubs and trees in gallon pots, and four native plant garden kits. Featured species new to this year’s sale include White Yarrow (Achillea millefolium), Huckleberry (Gaylussacia baccata), Alternate Leaf Dogwood (Cornus alternifolia), and more!

Preordering opened Aug. 5 via the online store: store.washtenawcd.org. Paper order forms are also available by request and at the WCCD office: 705 N. Zeeb Rd., #201, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. The deadline for the paper pre-order form is September 2, 2024, and the online store closes on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The pre-order pick-up is on Friday, September 20th from 1-6 p.m. at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds: 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI, 48103. Limited extra plants will be available for sale between 5-6 pm, first-come first-serve.

To request a paper order form, sign up to volunteer, or find more information on the fall sale, visit www.washtenawcd.org/fallsale.

The WCCD has been distributing trees, plants & tools for conservation since the 1950’s. Over 7.1 million trees and shrubs have been planted due to the WCCD’s distributions, contributing to conservation practices such as reforestation, soil erosion reduction & water quality improvement, habitat restoration, and naturalization projects.

The mission of the WCCD is to assist residents with the conservation, management, and wise use of natural resources in Washtenaw County. The WCCD is a unit of local government, managed by an elected 5-member board of directors, and funded in part by Washtenaw County residents through a 2020-2026 conservation district millage.

To learn more about the Fall Tree & Native Plant Sale and other programs, please visit the WCCD website at www.washtenawcd.org.

For questions or more information, contact Doug Reith, Resource Specialist at doug@washtenawcd.org or by calling (734) 302-8713.

