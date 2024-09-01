9-01-2024 2:27am
Saline Firefighters Knock Down Blaze on Feldkamp Road
Saline firefighters roared through town Saturday night to a house fire in the 9200 block of Feldkamp Road in Saline Township.
Firefighters were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. On arrival firefighters found light smoke and then found a small fire in the home. Over the radio, a firefighter said they planned to attack the fire aggressively.
The fire was knocked down by 9:16 p.m. Firefighters began overhaul.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:37 p.m.
