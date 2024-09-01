Saline Firefighters Knock Down Blaze on Feldkamp Road

Saline firefighters roared through town Saturday night to a house fire in the 9200 block of Feldkamp Road in Saline Township.

Firefighters were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. On arrival firefighters found light smoke and then found a small fire in the home. Over the radio, a firefighter said they planned to attack the fire aggressively.

The fire was knocked down by 9:16 p.m. Firefighters began overhaul.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:37 p.m.

More News from Saline