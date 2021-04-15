TRACK & FIELD: Saline Boys Christen New Track With Dominant Performance

The Saline boys track and field team christened the new track with a 109-27 victory over rival Pioneer Wednesday.

The Hornets swept the relays and field events.

Saline dominated the sprints.

In the 100, Saline placed the first six runners. They were led by winner Nick Walper, who finished in 11.59 seconds. Caden Winston and Josh Rush (1..92) tied for second.

The Hornets placed the top four runners in the 200. They were led by winner Kendall Cherry, who finished in 22.88 seconds. Walper and Winston took second and third.

Andrew Victoria won the 400-meter race in 51.69 seconds. Bobby Huckabone took second place.

Emmett Berryhill won the 800-meter race in 2:03.47.

Pioneer's top runners took the distance races. Henry Montesano won the 1600. Berryhill was second and James Harrison was third. Pioneer's Max Klarman won the 3200-meter race. Joseph Fedoronko was second in 10:19.49.

Pioneer's Javon Smith won the 300 hurdles in 43.02. Benjamin Faulkner was second in 43.70 and Ian Gifford was third. Smith also won the 110 hurdles in 16.86. Christopher Cappello was second in 18.08 and Travis Crigger was third.

Ian Hanby won the shot put and discus. Hanby threw the shot 43'07. Andrew Hartley was second and Garrett Beasley was third. Hanby won the discus with a throw of 145'13. Beazley was second and Nicholas Borgman was third.

Leonardo Ignacio won the high jump by clearing 5'04. Andrew Harding was second and Eric Umberger was third. Brayden Stavros cleared 12'03 to win the pole vault. Dolan Gonzales was second. Nicholas Borneo won the long jump by leaping 19 feet. Gonzales was second at 18'06.