Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 7 - Friday, Oct 11
This sensational sunny and comfortable weather is here to stay for a while.
Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 7 - Friday, Oct 11
Monday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 67 and low of 47 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear for the evening, cloudy overnight.
High: 67° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 40 degrees. Mist in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, overcast in the evening, clear overnight.
High: 65° Low: 40° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 37 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,
High: 65° Low: 37° with a 0% chance of rain.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high of 64 and low of 42 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,
High: 64° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of rain.
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 78 and low of 47 degrees. Clear for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear for the evening,
High: 78° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
