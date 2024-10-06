Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 7 - Friday, Oct 11

This sensational sunny and comfortable weather is here to stay for a while.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1P5n8YRY6Kw -->

...

Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 7 - Friday, Oct 11

Monday

Partly Cloudy , with a high of 67 and low of 47 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear for the evening, cloudy overnight.

High: 67° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 40 degrees. Mist in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, overcast in the evening, clear overnight.

High: 65° Low: 40° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 37 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,

High: 65° Low: 37° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 64 and low of 42 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,

High: 64° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 78 and low of 47 degrees. Clear for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear for the evening,

High: 78° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline