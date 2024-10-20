CITY COUNCIL PREVIEW: Land Sale, Cost Increases, Deer Management and More

Over the years, the city-owned land at 1080 E. Michigan Ave. has been pitched as part of a television manufacturing facility, a healthcare facility, a retail and restaurant development, a senior facility, and a marijuana dispensary.

Now, there's a new plan for the property, which is located between Zippy's auto wash and The Oaks shopping plaza. The city is considering the sale of the 6.5-acre property to Cambridge Real Estate, LLC, for $615,000.

The firm, which has completed developments throughout Southeast Michigan, plans an 8500-square-foot retail development along the Michigan Avenue frontage and 27 townhomes on the south part of the parcel.

The city put out a request for proposals in late July. The other offer was for storage units.

In 2023, Developers canceled a $1 million purchase of the property to build a Lume Cannabis Co. marijuana dispensary.

Council will consider a purchase at Monday's council meeting.

$100,000 Extra Proposed for WWTP Construction Services

City Council is considering paying more money to Arcadis, which is providing the city with support services for the wastewater treatment plant project. Arcadis provides the city with a second look at technical changes on the project, primarily managed by Tetra Tech. Council first awarded a $100,000 to Arcadis on Dec. 5, 2022. That was extended April 3, 2023, for an additional $100,o00. The new proposal calls for up to an additional $100,000

New Well Will Cost More

City council is being asked to spend an extra $50,000 for a new drinking well. The original cost was expected to be $277,000 to drill and install the new well and pump and provide mechanical connection, electrical work and enclosure.

While obtaining a permit from the state, the city learned changes and more information were required. The city was required to install a floor drain, ventilation and heat in the structure. The state also required more detailed prints and tests on the motor.

Deer Management

The city is designing an educational campaign to help people live with the deer. It will be revisited next summer to determine whether "harsher strategies" are needed.

Depot Trail Agreement

City council will discuss the Depot Trail agreement. Related information was not provided in the packet.

Closed Session

Council is meeting behind closed doors to consider memorandum from an attorney.

