What to do in Saline: Gospel Choir Concert, Chair Yoga, Taco Truck, Jazz and Cookies, Farmers Market, Pumpkin Roll and More!

We start November this weekend with many things to do in Saline.

...

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 1 - Sunday, Nov 3

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

One Voice Gospel Choir Fall Concert - Sun Nov 3 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

In our 34th year, One Voice is delighted to share some of our favorite Gospel songs with the community. There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken to support our outreach ministry - 20 programs to date this year! Refreshments will follow. [more details]

Other Events

Cutting Edge of Your Chair Yoga - Fri Nov 1 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Join us for our new Chair Yoga class, designed to enhance flexibility, strength, and relaxation—all while seated! This gentle yet invigorating program is perfect for all levels. Most poses will be practiced in a chair, making yoga accessible and enjoyable for everyone. In addition to seated poses, we’ll incorporate the sit-to-stand exercise to help build leg strength and improve balance. Expect a calming atmosphere filled with supportive guidance to help you connect your mind and body.Open to… [more details]

Tacos El Panda at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Nov 1 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Authentic Mexican Food

Time For Delicious Tacos 🌮

Yumm!

Serving 2pm - 8pm [more details]

JAZZ W/ COOKIES - Fri Nov 1 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

FREE JAZZ STYLE MUSIC6PM - 830PM Fri. NOV 1st CarriganCafe ALL AGES are welcome! Please come in & stay the whole time or listen for a minute! Bring a game, hobby, family activity... cafe will have sandwiches / light dinner options AKA: Breakfast for Dinner 734-316-7633 [more details]

Cacao + Sound - Fri Nov 1 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan of 7 Notes Natural Health for a special First Friday Community Sound Bath incorporating Cacao + Sound themed around remembering our ancestors! Using ceremonial grade cacao, pure intention, over 40 different instruments (singing bowls, gongs, therapeutic harp, shruti box, and more), Rob will create an experience that will immerse you in peace and tranquility.Each participant will be supplied with a yoga mat and blanket. Please bring any additional supports you would like for… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 2 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week kicks off Saline Winter Market’s 8th year!! Our hours from now until the end of April will be 9am-1pm. For Nov 2 and Nov 9 we will be at the downtown location (100 S Ann Arbor, lot #4) on Nov 16th we will move to the indoor location (Liberty School, 9725 N Ann Arbor) for the remainder of the season. Join us for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs,

cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline

area has to offer!This week’s activity… [more details]

Michigan Home Improvement Auction - Sat Nov 2 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Find brand name overstock and discontinued products at the Michigan home remodel auction. Auction begins at 9am, doors open at 8am. Come by for a product sneak peak Friday 11/1 between 12-6pm. [more details]

The Great Pumpkin Roll - Sat Nov 2 9:00 am

Mill Pond Park

Bring your Jack-O-Lantern to Mill Pond Park for a little fall fun. Youth and adults of all ages are invited to compete in this 21st annual event. The goal is to roll your pumpkin down the hills as fast as your can. Winners will receive a fun mystery prize and everyone will enjoy hot cider, donuts, a pumpkin launcher and some laughs. There will be separate divisions for carved and uncarved pumpkins.This event is free, but registration is required. Visit salinerec.com. [more details]

Sound Therapy Workshop - Sat Nov 2 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, for this introduction to sound therapy workshop, playshop, and sound bath.In this workshop we will explore how healing with sound works. Participants will learn the basics of sound, the history of sound therapy, the tools used in sound therapy (specifically Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, and gongs), and the applications for group and individual use of sound therapy.Come and learn the therapeutic and balancing effect of sound therapy using… [more details]

Swiftie Ornaments - Eras Tour Two Sessions - Sat Nov 2 12:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

(Two Sessions noon to 1 and 2-3 pm). Are you ready to dive into a Swift-tacular afternoon? Join us at our art studio for a fun-filled workshop where you’ll craft your very own Taylor Swift clay ornaments! Choose from silhouettes inspired by The Eras Tour and personalize them with festive phrases like “Merry Swiftmas” or “Swiftie.” With Fearless vibes, great music, and all materials provided, this is the ultimate creative adventure for Swifties ages 8 and up! Don’t miss this All Too Well… [more details]

Saline @ MHSAA Cross Country Finals - Sat Nov 2 2:00 pm

Michigan International Speedway

Saline's boys and girls cross country teams race in the MHSAA Division 1 championship at MIS.The boys race at 2:10 p.m. and the girls race at 3:30 p.m. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline