What to do in Saline this weekend: Nutcracker, Cookies and Jazz, Christmas Celebration, Painting Party and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend as

...

15 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 13 - Sunday, Dec 15

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Cookies and some Jazz - Fri Dec 13 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Jazz and Cookies at CARRIGAN CAFE Friday, Dec 13, 2024 6PM to 830PM The event features tasty Cookies by Helen and music from Focus: JazzFocus: Jazz includes:Jeff Fessler(piano), Jeff Kopmanis(sax), and Will van Kampen (bass)Helen van Kampen (10) is a local student who loves making delightful treats. [more details]

Measure for Measure Christmas Concert - Fri Dec 13 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

You & yours are cordially invited to a Christmas concert and reception featuring the outstanding men’s choir society Measure for Measure on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm in the St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Sanctuary. This is another concert in our parish series “Great Music in a Sacred Space.”

Doors will open at 7:00 pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Please join us for a complementary gala reception and meet & greet the performers after the one-hour performance!… [more details]

Dance Alliance 27th Annual Nutcracker - Sat Dec 14 7:00 pm

Saline High School Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center

Dance Alliance Presents...27th Annual Nutcracker Saturday, December 14th, 20247:00pmSunday, December 15th, 20242pmSaline High School Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center Tickets: $20.00 General Admission Available at:Dance Alliance734.429.9599 www.danceallianceofsaline.com [more details]

Dance Alliance 27th Annual Nutcracker - Sun Dec 15 2:00 pm

Saline High School Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center

Dance Alliance Presents...27th Annual Nutcracker Saturday, December 14th, 20247:00pmSunday, December 15th, 20242pmSaline High School Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center Tickets: $20.00 General Admission Available at:Dance Alliance734.429.9599 www.danceallianceofsaline.com [more details]

St. Paul Community Christmas Celebration - Sun Dec 15 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Don't miss St. Paul's Community Christmas celebration, featuring musicians from all around the area performing anthems and songs of the season! An impromptu community choir will practice before the celebration to sing two songs during, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance as well! A free will offering will benefit the outreach ministries of the Salvation Army. Refreshments to follow.If you are interested in participating, or have questions, contact Jean Wilson @ 503 816 6926.See… [more details]

Other Events

Grinchmas Swim Night - Fri Dec 13 6:00 pm

Saline Recreation Center

Step into the magical world of Whoville for an evening full of swimming, treats and more! We will be celebrating Grinchmas with an evening of holiday Who-bilation. Children who are unable to swim independently must be accompanied by an adult in the water.Grinchmas Swim NightFriday, December 136 - 8 p.m.$15 per person/$12 per person for annual Rec Center membersRegister online at salinerec.com [more details]

Free Community Pancake Breakfast with Santa - Sat Dec 14 8:30 am

First United Methodist Church of Saline

Come for free pancake breakfast, crafts, activities, photo booth and Santa! Three seatings starting at 8:30 to 11:30 Sat Dec 14. Gluten free available. Fun event for whole family. Online Pre registration requested www.fumc-saline.org or call 429-4730 for info. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Dec 14 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

One of our cherished annual traditions: the Huron Valley Harmonizers singing carols will be this week! Be at the market from 10:30-11:30 to catch this fan favorite!The treasure hunt animal will be the penguin!

Hours 9am-1pm. Licensed and vested service animals only.

[more details]

Ceramic Holiday Handprint Tree Ornaments - Sat Dec 14 10:00 am

Whitepine Studios

Join us to create a handprint tree ornament that will make a wonderful keepsake. Gather with mom, dad, grandparents, or others and the kids for a crafting experience that's both fun and heartwarming. We will imprint your child's hand into clay, shape it into a tree, and top it off with a star! Finished pieces will be glazed. This workshop is tailor-made for children ages 4-7, who can join the fun alongside a parent or caregiver (21+). If you have older kids aged 8-12, they can dive into the… [more details]

Stuff a Blue Goose - Sat Dec 14 10:00 am

Walmart

The MSP Brighton Post is hosting a "Stuff a Blue Goose" event on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart in Saline.

Troopers will be on-site collecting non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys.

All donations will benefit families in need in the community. [more details]

Stuff a Blue Goose - Sat Dec 14 10:00 am

Walmart

The MSP Brighton Post is hosting a "Stuff a Blue Goose" event on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart in Saline.

Troopers will be on-site collecting non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys.

All donations will benefit families in need in the community [more details]

Nerf Wars for Kids ages 3-12 years old! - Sat Dec 14 2:00 pm

Omega Martial Arts - Saline

Kids bring their own Nerf Gun and eye protection. Bullets will be provided. Pizza dinner is included. Saturday, December 14th 2-7pm at Omega Martial Arts, 750 Woodland Drive, Saline, MI. Please sign up using the QR code on the flyer or call 734-429-5112. [more details]

Painting pARTy American Robin or Snowman - Sat Dec 14 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Gather your friends and family for a delightful evening of painting and socializing, before the holiday rush, in a relaxed and festive setting. These holiday painting pARTys sell out so we are offering an evening and afternoon, December 14th and 15th!Choose from two enchanting themes: American Robin - Even in the frosty chill, Michigan’s state bird, the American Robin, keeps its bold and bright spirit alive! This cute little bird reminds us that Michigan’s beauty shines all year round. Come… [more details]

Ypsi Double Bill: Timothy Monger & Brawny Lad - Sat Dec 14 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Tonight we have a double bill!

Ypsilanti singer/songwriter Timothy Monger fuses melodic indie pop with folk instrumentation and lyrics that celebrate literature, nature, offbeat characters, and an abiding love of the arcane. An enduring presence among Southeast Michigan's indie landscape, Monger rose to prominence in the mid-2000s as co-leader of Ann Arbor cult favorites Great Lakes Myth Society. Tonight, he's performing as a duo with singer, violinist, and percussionist Carol Catherine.

… [more details]

Painting pARTy American Robin or Snowman! - Sun Dec 15 3:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Gather your friends and family for a delightful evening of painting and socializing, before the holiday rush, in a relaxed and festive setting. These holiday painting pARTys sell out so we are offering an evening and afternoon: December 14th and 15th.Choose from two enchanting themes: American Robin - Even in the frosty chill, Michigan’s state bird, the American Robin, keeps its bold and bright spirit alive! This cute little bird reminds us that Michigan’s beauty shines all year round. Come… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline