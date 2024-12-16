Trucker Donald Diuble Enjoyed Helping Farmers With Field Work, Supported Youth Livestock Programs

Donald “Donnie” George Diuble of Clinton, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2024 in Ann Arbor, MI.

Donnie was born on October 12, 1944 in Saline, the son of the late Herbert and Louisa (Herter) Diuble. He was a graduate of Saline High School, Class of 1962. Don grew up on his family’s dairy farm, and was heavily involved in 4-H, the Saline Steer Club and Saline FFA. He would go on to proudly serve in the United States Army National Guard for 6 years. Later in life, Donnie worked for Niethammer Trucking from Saline for many years. He was a lifetime Michigan State University Spartan fan and supporter. Go Green! Above all though, Donnie enjoyed helping area farmers with field work. He enjoyed life, cooking meat for various celebrations and was an avid supporter of area youth who raised and sold livestock.

Survivors include his siblings Arlene Grau, Ralph (Debra) Diuble, Donna (Jim) Guenther, Nancy (Steve) Thelen, and Sharon (Dan) Vaassen, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and nieces, and good friends. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Lloyd Grau.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, December 17th, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bridgewater. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, December 18th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Drex Morton will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service and will be held in Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. Following burial, a luncheon will be held at the Saline American Legion Post #322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Church or to the Saline American Legion Post #322. To leave a memory you have of Donnie, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

