Notes from the Jan. 6 Saline City Council Meeting

Saline City Council met Jan. 6 for the first time of 2025.

As previously reported, Mayor Brian Marl gave the biannual state of the city address.

Here's a round-up of the rest of the meeting.

Dean Girbach is joined by his brother, Brian, as he's sworn into his city office by Judge Slay.

Swearing In

Mayor Marl and Councillors Janet Dillon, Girbach and Rice were sworn-in to their offices by Judge Arianne Slay.

Councillor Janet Dillon sworn into office by Judge Slay.

Marl Reappoints Dillon, Ceo

Marl recommended the reappointment of Councillor Dillon as Mayor ProTem. Dillon will preside over the meetings in the absence of Marl. Councillor Jack Ceo is the presiding officer - meaning he'll run the meetings in the absence of Marl and Dillon.

Chris Atkin is the city's Community Development Director.

Planning Commission Reduced

City council voted 6-0 (Ceo absent) to amend an ordinance to reduce the size of the planning commission from 9 members to 7 members at the request of Community Development Director Chris Atkin. The move is being done after several resignations from the commission. Nine-member planning commissions are unusually large.

Discussion & Announcements

Councillor Nicole Rice asked the community to read a letter in the agenda to look for information about upcoming community interactions regarding the strategic plan for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility.

Councillor Girbach said new gutters were installed at the Saline Depot Museum. Planning Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss a property, formerly a home, that is being converted to storage. Girbach also said the city's property group will potentially be reviewing an offer to buy from one of the city's industrial parks.

Mayor Marl said he hoped to have board and commission vacancies filled by Jan. 13. Anyone who wishes to become involved can apply using a form on the city's website.

Councillor Chuck Lesch said the Saline-Lindenberg sister-city group meets at city hall Jan. 26 for its annual meeting. The Saline-Brecon group also meets. Times were not provided.

Code Enforcement Officer Job

Code enforcement will become a full-time job in Saline. It had been part time.

Community Development Director Chris Atkin said the city will seek a person with code enforcement knowledge and building trade knowledge. The last code enforcement resigned around Thanksgiving. Atkin said a new person could be on the job by February. Councillor Dillon said she hoped the new officer might work weekends. She asked how city residents should blow the whistle on neighbors who break the rules inn the meantime. Atkin directed residents to call him. The city has a rental inspector willing to look into some of the issues.

Public Comment

Mary Hess noted that public comments should be recorded in the meeting minutes.

Next Meeting

Saline City Council meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.

City council is expected to make a decision on whether or not support joining a public-private partnership with Praxis Properties on a green space development behind Murphy's Crossing.

City council is also expected to consider approving new rec center rules that would, among other things, allow transgender women (originally men) to use the women's changing room. At a meeting in December it was said at a council meeting that women uncomfortable with transgender women in the locker room were free to use other rooms.

