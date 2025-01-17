Saline Board of Education, SEA Negotiate

The Saline Board of Education and Saline Education Association continue negotiating a contract.

The meeting was closed by a vote at 8:50 p.m. with the intent to reopen the meeting at 10:15 p.m. Board president Michael McVey said the purpose of closed session was "complaints and disciplinary action" and collective bargaining.

According to Jacketyn Martin, executive director of community relations, the district is negotiating with the Saline Education Association, whose contract with the district expired Dec. 31.

The meeting reopened at 11:52 p.m.

