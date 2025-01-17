1-17-2025 4:45pm
Saline Board of Education, SEA Negotiate
The Saline Board of Education and Saline Education Association continue negotiating a contract.
The meeting was closed by a vote at 8:50 p.m. with the intent to reopen the meeting at 10:15 p.m. Board president Michael McVey said the purpose of closed session was "complaints and disciplinary action" and collective bargaining.
According to Jacketyn Martin, executive director of community relations, the district is negotiating with the Saline Education Association, whose contract with the district expired Dec. 31.
The meeting reopened at 11:52 p.m.
More News from Saline
- Marsha Lynn Chapple Venema Royer's Greatest Accomplishment was the Family She Raised with Love and Dedication Marsha’s warmth and genuine interest in every person she met made her a model of unconditional love.
- FFA's Farm Toy Show Happens Jan. 25 The Saline FFA and Alumni host the 30th Annual Farm Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.