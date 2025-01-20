1-20-2025 12:24am
Saline American Legion Hosts Inauguration Event
Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States of America on Monday.
The swearing-in ceremony is at noon.
Local residents are invited to watch the ceremony at the Saline American Legion, 320 W. Michigan Ave.. The legion is serving sloppy joes, tater tots and more.
