Saline MI
1-20-2025 12:24am

Saline American Legion Hosts Inauguration Event

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States of America on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony is at noon.

Local residents are invited to watch the ceremony at the Saline American Legion, 320 W. Michigan Ave.. The legion is serving sloppy joes, tater tots and more.

