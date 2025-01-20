Saline Schools Canceled Tuesday and Wednesday Due to Deep Freeze

Saline Area Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the deep freeze.

"Due to extreme cold temperatures, Saline Area Schools will be closed both Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22. Elementary and Middle School activities scheduled immediately after school will also be canceled. Decisions about all other afterschool and evening activities will be communicated by mid-day Tuesday and Wednesday," wrote Jackelyn Martin, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold weather advisor remains in effect until noon Wednesday. Very cold wind chills will drop to as low as -15 or -20F, which may cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

The NWS advises:

Using caution during travel.

Wearing appropriate clothing, including hat and cloves.

Keeping pets indoors

Making frequent checks of older family, friends and neighbors.

More News from Saline