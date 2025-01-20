Saline Schools Canceled Tuesday and Wednesday Due to Deep Freeze
Saline Area Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the deep freeze.
"Due to extreme cold temperatures, Saline Area Schools will be closed both Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22. Elementary and Middle School activities scheduled immediately after school will also be canceled. Decisions about all other afterschool and evening activities will be communicated by mid-day Tuesday and Wednesday," wrote Jackelyn Martin, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations.
According to the National Weather Service, a cold weather advisor remains in effect until noon Wednesday. Very cold wind chills will drop to as low as -15 or -20F, which may cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.
The NWS advises:
- Using caution during travel.
- Wearing appropriate clothing, including hat and cloves.
- Keeping pets indoors
- Making frequent checks of older family, friends and neighbors.
More News from Saline
- Review of Saline Athletic Department May Not Be As Transparent as Originally Suggested The Saline Area Schools Board of Education might not be as transparent about the review of the Athletic Department as it originally signaled.
- Manchester Man Who Ran Red Light in Saline Found Dead in Vehicle on I-94 A Manchester man who confronted Saline police before running a red light and speeding out of town was found dead with a knife in his chest after crashing his vehicle on I-94.