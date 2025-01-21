Review of Saline Athletic Department May Not Be As Transparent as Originally Suggested

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education might not be as transparent about the review of the Athletic Department as it initially signaled.

In November, the board voted 4-3 to approve an independent review of the athletic department after weeks of public criticism stemming from the football team's forfeit of three games over the utilization of a non-resident/ineligible player.

The board has not yet chosen the firm to conduct the review, which is expected to cost $6,000-$10,000.

"The Board of Education wants to make it very clear that we are seeking a third-party contractor to do a review of the athletic programs in Saline Area Schools. We expect the review to cover a wide range of issues, including the onboarding of coaching staff, communication processes, compliance with MHSAA rules and regulations, and much more," Board of Education President Michael McVey said.

At the November meeting Trustee Tim Austin said he expected an accessible and transparent report after the review is conducted, but it is not clear if that will happen.

"We are continuing to discuss how a report like this will be made public. Once we determine who will do the review, we will consult with that person as to how a review like this should be made public. That person might suggest that there is a summary that is released to the public," McVey said.

