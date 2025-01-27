Saline Police: ﻿Police Find 5 Stolen Catalytic Converters During K-9 ﻿Tracking

The following reports are culled from reports from the Saline Police Department:

Police Find 5 Stolen Catalytic Converters During K-9 Tracking

Law enforcement officers found five stolen catalytic converters while tracking a suspect after a break-in on the 1100 block Industrial Drive.

On Jan. 18, around 1:20 a.m., someone called in a reported break-in. Officers found fresh tracks in the snow. Police began tracking the suspect with the help of Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies and an Ann Arbor K-9 unit. The K-9 tracked southwest, and officers found five catalytic converters stolen during the track. Police Chief Marlene Radzik said police may have suspects, but the case remains under investigation.

Two Females

Two females were identified spray-painting graffiti on a building near Industrial Drive and Woodland Drive around 8 p.m., Jan. 2. One is a juvenile and the other is a 19-year-old from Lodi Township. The report will be sent to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for charges of destruction of property and minors in possession.

Social Media Harassment Claimed

A 37-year-old Saline resident is accused of harassing a Milan resident. According to police, employees working together began arguing. The Milan resident told police the suspect posted derogatory messages to the Milan resident's Facebook account. The investigation was completed and sent to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office for harassment charges.

