Saline Picks Zachary Maghes as Coach of Saline Girls LAX

The Saline Athletic Department has hired Zachary Maghes as the next head coach of the Saline varsity girls' lacrosse team.

Maghes coached Pioneer to 11 conference championships, eight regional championships and he was state runner-up three times in his 17 years as head coach.

He coached football at Manchester, Pioneer, and South Lyon East for 19 seasons. Last fall he was an assistant at South Lyon East.

Zachary is currently the Physical Education Teacher at Salem Elementary and is a Strength & Conditioning Specialist (NSCA)

Maghes is a 1996 graduate of Manchester High School. He played one year of college football at Central Michigan University.

He also coached women's lacrosse at Eastern Michigan University.

