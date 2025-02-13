City Council Questions SAFD Budget, Long Term Plans

A week after the Saline Area Fire Board approved a soaring fire department budget by a 5-3 vote, Chief Jason Sperle appeared before Saline City Council to discuss his request.

The operational budget would increase to $2.896,000 from $2,166,000. With the addition of a fire marshall and three firefighters, labor costs drive the cost increase. Salaries and wages are set to increase from $855,000 to $1,298.000.

The increase is just the beginning as the SAFD begins working toward goals in its strategic plan. Sperle said he hopes that the community will implement a funding model based on a taxable value in an authority.

"Our ability to meet investment needs depends on transitioning our funding model to rely on taxable value. Without this change we cannot accurately plan or fund the recommended 10-year-plan," Sperle said.

He said transitioning to a taxable value module is projected to be 2.98 mills.

The City of Saline voters authorized up to a 1-mill special assessment to fund its share of the SAFD costs. For years, spent general fund money on the SAFD and only recently started assessing the millage. The millage no longer funds the city's share.

The longer-term vision includes renovating the current firehouse and building two new stations over the next 10 years. as well as revolving fleet replacement. In addition, the department would require more employees and more training.

"With the approval of this budget and commitment to our 10-year plan, we will be better positioned to deliver our mission and will be able to demonstrate solidarity, not only to our employees but also to our community," Sperle said.

In 23-24, the city's share of the department's cost was $665,320. It increased to $762,376. Now it's about to pass $1.2 million.

It's a shock to local budgets, but Sperle said it's in line with what communities pay for fire service.

Questions from Council

Councillor Janet Dillon asked about current and proposed staffing levels. Sperle said there are currently three employees per shift. It would increase to five. There are eight on-call firefighters. Sperle said the on-call system is a thing of the past.

"It's a big jump. I'm aware of that," Sperle said. "But until we can fix the funding model, which needs to be done soon, we don't have room for more people (beyond what's asked for in this budget."

Councilor Dean Girbach noted that the council hadn't heard much about the strategic plan and wanted to know more about it before voting on funds.

Sperle said the plan includes dealing with the retirement liability, keeping up with wages (once 26 percent lower than the lowest in the county), revolving the fleed, and maintaining equipment. In addition, the SAFD needs at least two more stations to meet response times.

Girbach noted the city is waiting for an independent assessment of fire services.

Girbach said he hoped the budget included funds for the most pressing issues.

Sperle said the budget won't cover everything.

"I know it doesn't include all, but I want to make sure the immediate things that need to be addressed are being addressed and that our firemen are safe," Girbach said.

Girbach asked about a potential expansion of the service area. Right now, the SAFD covers half of York Township and Milan covers the other half.

As of now, there are no expansion plans, Sperle said, but before the SAFD plans expansion, it must fix its own department.

Girbach asked Sperle why both Lodi Township reps on the fire board voted against the budget. Sperle said he didn't want to speak for them.

Answering a question from Girbach, Acting City Manager Elle Cole said a one-mill levy generates about $640,000 and a 2.98 millage rate would generate about $1.9 million.

One of the prime drivers for increasing staffing is it will allow the SAFD to adhere to the "two-in, two-out" rule, a standard practice that says, during a structure fire, there must always be two firefighters stationed outside and that they are prepared to enter if necessary to rescue firefighters inside.

Council is expected to make a decision on the budget at the March 3 meeting.

