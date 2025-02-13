2-13-2025 11:27pm
More Snow Expected Friday-Saturday
The National Weather Service is forecasting more snow this weekend.
The snow is expected to begin later Friday night and continue Saturday morning, dropping 1-3 inches. A transition to drizzle or freezing rain is possible on Saturday afternoon.
There's potential for another 3-5 inches of snow later Saturday and early Sunday as the temperature dips.
