2-13-2025

More Snow Expected Friday-Saturday

The National Weather Service is forecasting more snow this weekend.

The snow is expected to begin later Friday night and continue Saturday morning, dropping 1-3 inches. A transition to drizzle or freezing rain is possible on Saturday afternoon.

There's potential for another 3-5 inches of snow later Saturday and early Sunday as the temperature dips.

