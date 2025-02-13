City Strikes Hiring Committee to Find Candidates for City Manager Position

Saline City Council has approved a hiring committee as it begins a "comprehensive/nationwide"search for a permanent city manager.

Former City Manager Colleen O'Toole resigned at the end of January. Deputy City Manager Elle Cole currently serves as Acting City Manager.

Mayor Brian Marl called the committee a "talented, well-rounded group of staff, council members and private citizens. The committee is composed of:

Marl, Chairman

Chuck Lesch, city couuncil

Nicole Rice, city council

Andrew Hartwig, Deputy Police Chief

Tesh Humpriss, City Engineer, resident

Chriis Elenbaas, OHM Advisiors, resident

Jackelyn Martin, Saline Area Schools spokesperson

Mitch Rodhe, local business owner, member of the Saline Risk Mitigation Team

Lesch made the motion to form the committee, seconded by Dean Girbach, and approved it unanimously. The hiring committee will consider proposals from search firms at its first meeting. The plan is to have a firm to recommend to council March 3 or 17.

The firm will work with the hiring committee to advertise the position, evaluate candidates, conduct phone and in-person interviews, and recommend no more than four finalists for interviews by the full council. Marl expects those interviews to take place in late spring or early summer.

