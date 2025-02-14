Dispatcher Tracks Stolen Fire Truck, Police Arrest Driver

The Scio Township Fire Department has its fire engine back.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters were on a detail, at the Jackson Road Meijer, according to social media reports.

According to a press release from Fire Chief Andrew Houle, an individual unknown to the fire department entered one of the fire engines and drove it away. Firefighters immediately called police. Washtenaw Central Dispatch tracked the engine traveling east on Jackson Avenue into the City of Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor City Police stopped the vehicle near Jackson Avenue and Lakevew Drive and detained the suspect. The suspect was turned over to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

It appears there is no damage or missing equipment to the fire engine. The fire department is investigating the circumstances that led to the theft.

"The Scio Township Fire Department would like to thank Washtenaw Metro Dispatch

(police dispatch center), Washtenaw Central Dispatch (fire/EMS dispatch center), the

Ann Arbor Police Department, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office for their swift action in locating and recovering our stolen engine. Most importantly, we are grateful that no civilians were injured in this incident." the press release read.

