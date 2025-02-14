Winter Weather Advisory Issued: More Snow

Snow is moving into the area tonight with 1-3 inches of snow expected, plus sleet or freezing rain Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday.

There is also a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Saturday evening until Sunday evening. A total accumulation of around six inches is expected with wind gusts near 40 mph.\

Plan for slower-than-normal travel time on Saturday. Monitor forecasts for Saturday night and Sunday as dangerous travel and outdoor conditions may develop. You can obtain the latest road conditions from the MDOT Michigan Drive Map.

