Woman Suffers Minor Injuries After 4 Corners Crash

An SUV crashed through a business's front window at the four corners in downtown Saline Thursday afternoon.

A 2013 Yukon Denali was eastbound on Michigan Avenue in the left turn lane when the driver suffered a medical issue. The SUV crashed into the front of Cornerstone Realty, knocking out the front window and damaging the brickwork and other things.

The driver, a 67-year-old female from Clinton, suffered minor injuries. There was one worker on duty in the Cornerstone Realty office and she was not hurt. Nobody else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact the Saline Police Department at 734-429-7911.

