BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Fall Just Short at Bedford

The Saline High School girls basketball team lost 40-34 to host Bedford, Friday.

Saline fell to 13-4 overall and 7-4 in the SEC Red. All four losses came to Dexter and Bedford. The last time they played, Bedford beat Saline 55-33.

"I could not be prouder to coach this team. They played so passionately and did not back down to an incredibly talented Bedford team. We showed grit, toughness, and competitive spirit," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Keira Roehm scored 20 of Saline's 34 points, including 5/6 shooting on threes. She also had three rebounds and two assists.

Halle Powell scored nine points with seven rebounds and four assists. Ayla Stager had five points to go with five rebounds and four steals.

"Keira Roehm kept us in the game in the first half, going 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. Then, in the 2nd half, Ayla Stager had an inspiring defensive effort, taking four charges and locking down an elite Bedford post. Halle Powell also had a strong 2nd half, capitalizing on strong takes to the rim and reading the Bedford defense well," Roehm said.

Saline is home to Huron Tuesday.

More News from Saline