2-15-2025 4:11am
BASKETBALL: Marek Earns Win 100 as Saline Defeats Bedford
TEMPERANCE - Saline defeated Bedford, 47-40 in yet another game that shows how far these young Hornets have come this year. The last time these teams played, Bedford won 85-54.
Saline is 3-9 in the SEC Red and 6-13 overall.
Noah Kronberg led all scorers with 16 points.
Brady Costigan and Chris Cotuna each scored 13 points. Gabe Iadipaolo grabbed 11 rebounds and Leo Sotiropolos led Saline with six points.
Head coach Mike Marek earned his 100th career victory.
Saline visits Huron on Tuesday.
