Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect at Milan Hotel

The man suspected of robbing the Subway Restaurant, 1010 W. Michigan Ave., Sunday afternoon was arrested without incident in Milan Sunday evening.

Just before 2:10 p.m., police from the Saline Department were dispatched to the restaurant for a report of an older white male in a red checkered hoodie, armed with a knife, who robbed the restaurant before heading west in a black Chevy Equinox.

Hours later, the Saline Police Department was among law enforcement offers dispatched to Milan, where the man was believed to be staying at the Star Motel on Lewis Street. Police staged at the Chevy Dealership before making the arrest.

The 59-year-old man is believed to be a resident of Pittsfield Townshhp..

