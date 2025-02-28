FORD FIELD: Brice LaFleur Wins Opening Match

Brice LaFleur, the junior who won his 113-pound weight class in the SEC, Districts and Regionals, opened the state meet at Ford Field by winning by pin.

LaFleur, 44-2, pinned Traverse City Central's Michael Risinger at 3:13.

LaFleur returns to action against Utica's Merrick Kustarz (29-8) with the winner advancing to the semifinal.

At 175, Noah Barnett, 35-2, 2nd at Regionals, will open his day by wrestling Brighton's Nate Stark, 43-5.

At 285, Isaac Furlong, 39-9, third in the regional, will wrestle Fordson's AmmAr Alrobaie (44-1).

