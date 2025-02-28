Medical Episode Leads to Crash at 4 Corners

For the second week in a row, a crash near the four corners in downtown Saline was blamed on a medical issue.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the driver of a westbound boom pump concrete truck on Michigan Avenue suffered a medical emergency. He lost control of the vehicle, went through the red light, hit a car waiting to turn left on to Ann Arbor, hit a red car parked near Benny's Bakery, and then ran up the curb, crashing into a tree before coming to a rest in front of Hair's Everything.

Nobody was injured as a result of the crash but the driver of the boom pump truck was transported to the hospital for treatment of his health issue.

Last week, the driver of an SUV suffered a medical issue and crashed into the front window of Cornerstone Realty and damaged the brick facade.

More News from Saline