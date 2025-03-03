SAFD Budget, Church Cafe Delayed at Saline City Council

The March 17 Saline City Council is shaping up to be a big one.

Saline City Council pushed two meetings off to the next meeting - which will also be when the study on the dam in the Saline River at Mill Pond Park is presented.

$25,000 for Saline City Manager Search

City council voted 7-0 to approve hiring Debbie Haul. Haul recently helped the city hire a DPW Director and helped with the SAFD's strategic planning work.

$25,500 for OHM

Council voted 7-0 to pay OHM $25,500 for scope and construction administration services for a project to maintain the city's sanitary and storm sewer lines.

Council Pushes Off Church/Cafe Land Use

At the behest of Councillor Nicole Rice, council pushed off a recommendation from its planning commission to approve, with conditions, to approve a special land use which would allow a church and cafe at the hold Huntington Bank at 450 E. Michigan Ave.

Councillor Rice said she learned from City Manager Elle Cole that the city would lose $7,500 annually if the property were to become a church and no longer be on the tax role. Mayor Brian Marl said he suspected that won't be an issue since the applicants are renting the property. Councillor Janet Dillon questioned whether the property was the right place for a church.

Council will seek legal clarification on future restrictions of a special land use.

SAFD Budget Decision Delayed

Council voted 6-1 to approve Mayor Marl's motion to push the Saline Area Fire Department budget vote to the March 17 meeting. Councillor Dean Girbach voted no - but did not say why. Marl told councilors with questions to reach out to the city manager or fire chief with questions.

City Votes to Form Committee With Schools

Janet Dillon, Jenn Harmount and Elle Cole will represent the city on a joint committee wth the school district. Councillor Dean Girbach had the issue removed from the consent agenda for discussion. Girbach said the committee should have a finite tenure. He also suggested the district's representatives should be residents of the city. The latter suggestion did get some approval from the council.

" In the ensuing years, I know the City and SAS can work

cooperatively with one another for the betterment of the Saline community," Mayor Marl wrote in a letter to council.

One issue that the city will need help with is the funding of the Rec Center, which could be funded by an increased CARES millage. Past joint committees have been unable to convince school officials that such a venture would benefit the community or district.

