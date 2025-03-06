Saline MI
3-06-2025 6:12pm

Saline Food Truck Set for June 28

The Saline Food Truck Festival drives into town June 28 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The event benefits Saline Area Social Service, which provides a food bank and other services for people with financial issues.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sponsor the event, visit the festival's website at Become A Sponsor — Saline Food Truck Festival.

The event will also include a classic car show, a pop-up market, kids activities and more.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive