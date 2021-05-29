LACROSSE: Saline Faces Plymouth in Regional Final Tuesday, Tickets Must Be Purchased Online

The Saline boys' lacrosse team is gunning for a regional title Tuesday when the Hornets face Plymouth at 6 p.m. in a game played at Skyline High School.

There will be no purchasing of tickets on-site. All spectators must have a GoFan ticket to enter the facility. Boys Lacrosse regional FINAL. MHSAA tournament tickets are $6.00. To purchase tickets, visit https://gofan.co/app/school/MI68101.

Saline opened the season with a 10-6 win over Plymouth.

Saline defeated Huron and then Skyline to advance to the regional final. Plymouth defeated Belleville and then Canton.

Plymouth enters the game with a 7-7 record. Saline is 12-3.