What to do in Saline: Mitten Week, Voice for Justice, Blood Drive, iPhone Photography, Science Club, Watercolor Class and More

It's going to be a cold week in Saline, but there are many indoor events to warm you up.

...

20 events this week on our calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Only Love Can Drive Out Darkness: Holy Faith Church in Saline to Hold MLK-Inspired Vigil - Mon Jan 19 3:00 pm

Holy Faith Church

In light of the events in Minnesota and in cities across the country, Holy Faith Church in Saline and the congregation’s “Voices for Justice” group are sponsoring a vigil on Martin Luther King Day, January 19, 2026. Community members are invited to join the vigil, which will include people bringing flashlights, lanterns and other light sources to stand in witness at the church’s front lawn along Ann Arbor-Saline Road near the Lodi Township border. 3-4 pm – Watch a documentary on MLK Jr… [more details]

Other Events

Teen Take-n-Make: Banner Loom Kit - Mon Jan 19 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday, we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week, you'll get everything you need to make a Banner Loom Kit.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Mitten Week! - Mon Jan 19 10:00 am

SALINE

Join us January 19-21, 10AM–2PM to help create handmade mittens benefiting Saline Area Social Service. No sewing experience needed—just bring scissors and a warm heart.Mitten Week is a Salt Valley Arts community effort to create cozy, handmade mittens that benefit Saline Area Social Service. Monday–Wednesday | 10 AM–2 PMHelp us prep the mittens we sell by cutting fabric pieces—no sewing experience required. This is a perfect way to contribute while chatting, listening to music, or enjoying a… [more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Mon Jan 19 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. No artistic experience required. Dress for a mess. Ages 6 -11. No registration required.

[more details]

Monday Murder Club: Gorky Park - Mon Jan 19 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.

This month's book is Gorky Park by Martin Cruz Smith.

Click here to request a copy of the book.

Click here to register.

[more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Jan 21 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one-on-one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

No registration required.

[more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed Jan 21 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

No registration required.

[more details]

iPhone Photography Class - Wed Jan 21 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Saline Community Education is offering a one-evening iPhone Photography class! Begin to understand the photographic possibilities of your Apple iPhone with photography instructor Kat Rosaen. In this course we will cover the basic settings in your iPhone, filters that come preinstalled and some of the editing options available.6-7:30 pm. Ages 14+. Fee: $40. Registration is required: https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/course/1533/winter-spring-2026/iphon… [more details]

Science Club: Kitchen Science - Wed Jan 21 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

If you have ever imagined being a scientist, join us for Science Club! This is for kids to try different sciences through hands-on activities. This month's theme will be Kitchen Science.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Loose Leaves: A Book Club for Gardeners - Wed Jan 21 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

As January is often a time to reflect on new beginnings and setting goals for the new year, this month we'll be getting our journals out and planning for the next growing season. Everyone should come with a topic they are excited to explore in 2026, and other gardeners can share their wisdom and experience.

Looking for some inspiration? Try these titles:

Forest Walking: Discovering the Trees… [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck - Thu Jan 22 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co

Enjoy beer in the glass and lobster on the roll as Cousins Main Lobster sets up in front of Stony Lake Brewing.,4-8 p.m. [more details]

Drawn Together Graphic Novel Book Club: I Killed Adolf Hitler - Thu Jan 22 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for the "Drawn Together" Graphic Novel Book Club! Adults and teens are welcome to join and discuss a new graphic novel each month. This month's title is I Killed Adolf Hitler by Jason.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Community Watercolor Class with Valerie Mann - Thu Jan 22 6:30 pm

Saline Senior Center

Continuing in the tradition of building community through watercolor, Valerie Mann is the instructor for what was Watercolors With Taylor Jacobsen. Mann continues with a welcoming atmosphere for beginning and experienced painters along with individualized instruction and demos. She will cover basic and advanced techniques in transparent watercolor. Beginners will get specific exercises to practice techniques. Students should bring an array of reference photos. This class is an opportunity to… [more details]

Red Cross Blood Drive - Fri Jan 23 8:00 am

Saline Steam Center

Come donate blood and save lives!https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=saline… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jan 23 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Saline FFA Farm Toy Show - Sat Jan 24 9:00 am

Liberty School

Toy Show from 9am-2pm. $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for kids ages 6-12. Kids ages 0-5 are free. Washtenaw Agricultural Boosters Pancake Breakfast from 8am-11am. Pedal Pull at 11am. [more details]

Puzzle Swap Pick-Up - Sat Jan 24 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Did you bring in a puzzle this month and get a ticket for a new one? It's time to pick out your new puzzle!

The first hour of swap will be for ticket holders ONLY; second hour everyone is welcome to take a puzzle.

Unclaimed puzzles will be donated to the Friends of the Library bookshop.

[more details]

Puzzle Swap Drop-Off Ends - Sat Jan 24 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

The last day to donate a puzzle and get a ticket for a new one!

Bring your gently used puzzles (with no missing pieces!) to the Reference Desk anytime between January 2-23, and you'll receive a ticket good for a puzzle of a similar size (or smaller).

Then come back for the Puzzle Swap Pick-Up on Saturday, January 24, from 2-4 pm to turn in your ticket for a new puzzle! The first hour of… [more details]

Customer Appreciation Party - Sun Jan 25 11:30 am

MilkShake Factory

You made us an Ann Arbor Favorite! Join the Sweet Celebration.Get FREE chocolate with every purchase* as a thank-you for voting and supporting our shop.Ann ArborBest Frozen Treat (Ann Arbor Family Favorites)Runner-Up Best Indoor Birthday Bash (Ann Arbor Family Favorites)Best Dessert (Current Magazine Best of Washtenaw)Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave*choose from a cake pop, chocolate bark, dipped strawberry, or s’mores pop [more details]

Valentine’s Day Cards Making for Residents of Brecon Village - Sun Jan 25 2:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Help us make Valentine’s Day cards for our senior friends at Brecon Village. Handmade cards are a small but meaningful way to share kindness and connection.Salt Valley Arts provides all supplies, including stickers, markers, paint, collage materials, card stock, and envelopes. The techniques are up to you—draw, paint, write, or create in your own way.Our goal is to create 100 cards. This is one of several community service projects Salt Valley Arts offers throughout the year.Doors Open from 1… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline