FACEBOOK LIVE: Ask Your Questions of Mayor Marl at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday

Monday, Saline Mayor Marl gave his State of the City Address to Saline City Council. (Watch and read here)

If you have questions about issues raised during his address, or about other city topics, join The Saline Post during a live chat with Mayor Marl and bring your questions.

The interview will be live on The Saline Post's Facebook page, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Email questions in advance to tran@thesalinepost.com.