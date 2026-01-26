St. Andrew Catholic School Sets Kindergarten Round Up and Open House for Feb. 22

St. Andrew Catholic School is planning a Kindergarten Round Up & Open House from 1-3 p.m., Feb. 22.

“We always look forward to our Open Houses. The best way to gauge if a school is right for your child is to walk the halls and talk to the staff. We believe that once you walk through St. Andrew and see the peaceful atmosphere and strong community that parents will know their children belong here,” Kelsey Miller, principal, said.

The Kindergarten Round Up & Open House gives prospective parents an opportunity to tour the building, see classrooms, talk to teachers, and even talk to current parents about their experiences. St. Andrew Catholic School invites all families with children entering grades PreK 3 – 8 to come and see for themselves why they should pick St. Andrew Catholic School.

For more information about St. Andrew Catholic School, visit https://standrewsaline.org/school.

ABOUT ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Established in 2023, St. Andrew Catholic School is a PreK-8 grade school. St. Andrew is committed to building and deepening the Catholic faith of its students. To learn more about St. Andrew Catholic Church and School, visit https://standrewsaline.org/.

