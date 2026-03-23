BASEBALL: Saline Splits on Opening Day

Saline split its opening day doubleheader with Grandville, losing 2-1 and bouncing back to win 12-3.

Sweetland pitches for Saline.

Riley Concannon got the nod of the opener. He went four innings, allowing a single hit and earned run while striking out nine and walking four. Brad Sweetland allowed two hits and one unearned run in three-innings of work. He struck out four. He was charged for the loss.

The Hornets had seven hits to Grandville's three.

DH Nolan Klein went 2-for-4. Colton Tousa, Julien Polidano, Michael Muir, Ryan James, John Townsend also singled for Saline.

Carson Cherry scored Saline's only run.

Concannon struck out 3 and walked one in the first. Concannon fanned three more in the second, giving up a double and no runs in the second. In the third, Concannon struck out two and allowed a pop out to Mason Piazza at third. Saline left a runner on in the third.

Concannon hit a batter and walked two more to load the bases in the fourth. He walked another to open the scoring for Grandville before striking out a batter to end the threat. The Hornets stranded a man at second after Polidano's single and stolen base in the fourth.

Bradley Sweetland relieved Concannon in the fifth. He hit a batter and then Grandville scored on a one-out double, to lead 2-0.

Saline got one back in the bottom of the inning. James singled. Cherry pinch ran.

Tousa singled on a bunt. Cherry came all the way around and scored to make it 2-1.

Klein singled and the Hornets had runners on the corners. But Saline couldn't bring another run in.

Sweetland got a couple of groundouts to start the sixth and struck out a batter with a man on first to end the inning. Saline went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.

Sweetland retired Grandville with a couple of strikeouts and a groundout in the seventh.

Townsend singled with a bunt to lead off in the bottom of the seventh. Cherry bunted him to second, but the Hornets couldn't bring him home.

Saline stroked 14 hits of Grandville pitching in the second game, blowing the game open with nine runs in the fourth.

Devin Lilley was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs on two hits. He struck out five and walked one. Piazza pitched three innings and allowed one run on a hit and a walk against three strikeouts.

Brady Whitford hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to make it 8-2 during the big fourth for the Hornets. Lilley, Piazza and Cole Raetzel hit doubles. Townsend, Tousa and Muir hit triples.

Tousa 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI from the leadoff position. Polidano went 3-for-4. Townsend was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Lilley was 1-for-4 with 2 RBI. Whitford was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Piazza was 1-for-4 with a run and RBI. Muir was 1-for-2 with a run. Brady Clark went 1-for-2 with a run and RBI. Klein was was 0-for-2 with a walk, run and RBI. Tousa, Klein, and Clark each stole a base.

Saline visits Detroit Catholic Central on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Saline hosts Mason.

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