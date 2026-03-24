LAX: Haslet Defeats Saline at Hornet Stadium

Haslett defeated Saline, 18-6, in a varsity girls lacrosse contest at Hornet Stadium Monday.

Down 3-0, Saline got on the board with 1:59 left in the first quarter. Junior Molly Nachtrieb circled the net, came out front, and fired a shot past the goalie into the goal. The Hornets were down 8-1 at halftime. The Hornets were down 11-1 before they finally scored again. MaryKate Murphy took a good lead pass, went straight to the net and fired an overhand shot into the goal for Saline's second. After another Hasklet goal, Murphy scored from the slot to make it 12-3 with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter.

Sophia Buday scored for the Hornets in the fourth quarter to make it 15-4. Murphy came running up the middle and fired a bounce shot past the goalie for her third goal to make it 15-5. Saline made it 15-6 with 5:55 remaining in the quarter. Buday circled the goal, took a hard hit in the back as she fired a shot. She fell to the turf as the shot beat the goalie.

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