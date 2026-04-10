BASEBALL: Saline Defeats Skyline, 11-3, to Win SEC Red Series

Last year, Skyline took the SEC Red from Saline's varsity baseball team. Saline avenged that series by taking two of the three from the Eagles this year, including the rubber match at Saline, 11-3.

Starting pitcher Julien Polidano went five innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk, while striking out three. Michael Muir pitched two scoreless innings of relief on a hit, while walking one.

Saline scored in every inning, scoring 11 runs on eight hits, eight walks and two hit batters.

Devin Lilley went 2-for-3, a double, an RBI, two runs and two walks. Brady Whitford hit an RBI double. Polidano had a hit, two RBI and two walks. Colton Tousa had a hit, two runs and a stolen base. Cole Raetzel went 1-for-3 with a run. Luc LaFleur went 1-for-3 with two RBI. John Townsend went 1-for-1 with three walks, an RBI and two runs.

On Wednesday day, Saline split its doubleader at Skyline.

Saline led 2-1 in the opener but lost 4-2 on two runs in the sixth. Whitford went six innings, giving up four runs, none earned, on three hits and two walks while striking six. Whitford went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Nolan Klein and Carson Cherry (two stolen bases) scored for Saline.

Saline won the nightcap, 4-3. Mason Pizza pitched five innings, giving up three runs, non earned, on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters for the win. Bradley Sweetland left two runners on to get the save in the sixth.

Saline scored two runs in the third and fifth. Skyline scored two in the top of the fifth. Lilley was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Polidano was 2-for-3 with a double and walk. Toda, Whitford, Piazza, Raetzel and Chase Alexander also had singles. Raetzel drove in three runs.

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