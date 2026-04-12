Agnes Dikeman, Wife and Mother, was an Educator, Volunteer and Devoted to God

Agnes Louise (Schettenhelm) Dikeman of Saline, Michigan left this world to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 9, 2026. She was 91 years of age, and bravely endured numerous medical issues.

Born March 24, 1935 to Fred and Marie Schettenhelm, she was the second of four children. Her parents expected their children to be excellent students, but they did not understand the value of education for farm children beyond the eighth grade. Her older sister, Virginia, convinced their mother to let Agnes attend Our Lady of Mercy High School in Detroit. Halfway through high school, Agnes had to switch schools due to transportation issues. She graduated Magna Cum Laude - Class of 1953 from Ladywood High School in Livonia.

Post High School, determined to continue her education, Agnes attended Madonna College made possible by a scholarship procured by one of the nuns of the college. In those days, College students majoring in Education could teach, enabling Agnes to begin her teaching career with 5th and 6th Grade at Our Lady of Grace School in Dearborn. She completed her undergraduate course work during late afternoon, evening, and summer classes ultimately graduating in 1953 with a double major in Elementary Education and Music Education. Of particular note, at the age of 14, Agnes began teaching private piano lessons, and continued teaching music education in grades K-12 for many years in Deaborn Township, Wayne, Saline, and Manchester.

Agnes met her future husband upon accepting an invitation from her pastor, Father Anthony, to meet the young man. She told her cousin that she “didn’t really want to go,” but the cousin urged her saying “you don’t have to marry him!” Agnes went, and met George Dikeman. They did later marry. They were married many years until George passed away on June 26, 2021 (a day after their 61st Wedding Anniversary). They had two children, Mary and Philip (deceased 2017).

In 1976, Agnes earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University, after moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan with her husband and two children. She then took a position with Grass Lake Community Schools as their Reading Specialist, retiring after 30 years in Education.

During retirement, Agnes enjoyed volunteering opportunities with the Waterloo Farm Museum (Waterloo, Michigan) and Rentschler Farm Museum (Saline, Michigan). As a volunteer, she developed Education Programs for children, managed the Museums’ Gift Shops, and worked as their Curator. Agnes also enjoyed gardening and canning. Her entire life Agnes was devoted to God, The Blessed Mother, and her Catholic Faith, and was a long-time parishioner of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Saline, Michigan. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lewis of Roanoke, Virginia, grandson, Quintin Elliott, Jr. of Salt Lake City, Utah, granddaughter Celine Lewis of Roanoke, Virginia, sibling Fred Schettenhelm of Milan, Michigan, sibling Bill (Nancy) Schettenhelm of Wenatchee, Washington, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 22nd from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, inurnment will be held at Lodi Cemetery. Following the cemetery, a luncheon will be held back at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Agnes’ name may be made to: St. Andrew Catholic School. Envelopes will also be available at the Church.

To leave a memory you have of Agnes, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please, visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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