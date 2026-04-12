Your Saline weather forecast this week,
You'll love the weather, if you don't mind ducking out of a few rain showers this week.
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Weather outlook for Tuesday, Apr 14 - Saturday, Apr 18
Monday
Overcast in the morning, thundery outbreaks in the afternoon and evening, patchy rain nearby overnight.
High: 77° Low: 60° with a 76% chance of rain.
Tuesday
Thundery outbreaks in nearby, with a high of 71 and low of 65 degrees. Thundery outbreaks in nearby for the morning,
High: 71° Low: 65° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Heavy rain, with a high of 70 and low of 61 degrees. Thundery outbreaks in the morning, torrential rain shower in the afternoon and evening, thundery outbreaks in nearby overnight.
High: 70° Low: 61° with a 86% chance of rain.
Thursday
Moderate rain, with a high of 71 and low of 59 degrees. Light drizzle in the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon, clear in the evening, moderate rain overnight.
High: 71° Low: 59° with a 89% chance of rain.
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 72 and low of 50 degrees. Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 72° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
More News from Saline
- Sandra Wingate, Longtime Saline Resident, Worked at Citizens Bank and Maplewood Lanes, was a Charter Member of Saline-Brecon Friendship Guild Burial has taken place privately at Oakwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Curtis Park on Monday, April 13th from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.
- The Fine Print Bookshop Hosts An Evening With Local Author Pete Tiernan Tiernan signed copies of his latest novel, Arboriginals.