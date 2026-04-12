Your Saline weather forecast this week,

You'll love the weather, if you don't mind ducking out of a few rain showers this week.

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Weather outlook for Tuesday, Apr 14 - Saturday, Apr 18

Monday

Overcast in the morning, thundery outbreaks in the afternoon and evening, patchy rain nearby overnight.

High: 77° Low: 60° with a 76% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Thundery outbreaks in nearby, with a high of 71 and low of 65 degrees. Thundery outbreaks in nearby for the morning,

High: 71° Low: 65° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Heavy rain, with a high of 70 and low of 61 degrees. Thundery outbreaks in the morning, torrential rain shower in the afternoon and evening, thundery outbreaks in nearby overnight.

High: 70° Low: 61° with a 86% chance of rain.

Thursday

Moderate rain, with a high of 71 and low of 59 degrees. Light drizzle in the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon, clear in the evening, moderate rain overnight.

High: 71° Low: 59° with a 89% chance of rain.

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 72 and low of 50 degrees. Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 72° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

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